Advertisement

2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.
A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.(Source: WSVN/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The condition of the other officer isn’t known.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shoot, injure Sabetha man after he fires nail-gun at them
Three people -- a man and two children -- were taken to a local hospital after a maroon...
Three taken to hospital after truck runs off road north of Topeka
Cemitas San Sebastian - 1000 SE 21st St.
Topeka family returns to restaurant business
Topeka Police respond to shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission.
Two injured in shooting near Topeka Rescue Mission
he Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R....
Silver Alert canceled after missing Topeka man found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in...
Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist
Moderna, J&J covid boosters adopted in Kansas
Governor DeSantis called a Special Session Thursday for state lawmakers to deal with COVID...
EXPLAINER: Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one?