YWCA holds ‘Dogs Against Domestic Violence’ event in Holton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Week Without Violence continued Wednesday night in Holton.

The YWCA held a ‘Dogs Against Domestic Violence’ event at their Holton building. The community, especially those who have dealt with domestic violence, were invited to come down with their pups for a group discussion.

YWCA leaders say their services can be integral to helping a survivor safely get out of their situation.

“It’s incredibly necessary for those who have experienced domestic violence to have access to these services so they can understand the systematic barriers they could encounter when trying to get themselves safe and in a better situation,” YWCA Project Coordinator Rebekah Zimmerman said.

Pets often come under fire in such situations, with many abusers threatening or harming them to keep control of their partner. Advocates say they should be accounted for when someone is planning to leave an abusive relationship.

