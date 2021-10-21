USD 501 hosts informative session on testing procedures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools invited parents to learn about their COVID-19 testing strategies.

USD 501 hosted an informative session on their current test to stay, learn, play, and participate program.

Anyone could log on to the virtual presentation to learn more information.

USD 501 currently offers rapid COVID-19 testing at all of their schools.

Tests are available for all students, teachers, and staff.

Rapid influenza and rapid strep tests will be available soon.

One goal of the program is to keep students learning in-person, rather than quarantining at home if they’re exposed to COVID.

The district is also working to develop incentives to encourage students and staff to get tested.

Topeka Public Schools says it will continue to follow all directions and guidance from state and local health officials regarding COVID-19 testing.

