Topeka teen sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for Lawrence 2019 shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of two teens accused of shooting two brothers in a Lawrence park in 2019 was sentenced to almost 13 years in prison as the second awaits trial.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Sahavione K. Caraway, now 19, one of two teens from Topeka accused in a Lawrence double shooting, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Caraway was sentenced to 155 months in prison for attempted first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 59 months in prison, or nearly 5 years, for aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from a shooting in Lawrence’s Holcom Park in 2019. Caraway and Benson J. Edwards, Jr., were accused of shooting brothers Ulises and Daniel Rojo, who were 18 and 16 at the time. The brothers were both seriously injured.

The Lawrence paper also reports that Caraway could be released for good behavior after serving 9 years of his sentence. However, Judge Sally Pokorny reiterated that he had hurt the brothers more than just physically.

“You have shattered for the rest of their lives any sense that they are safe in this world,” Pokorny said. “They are going to have this lifetime scar that they are going to have to live with because of your actions.”

In a written statement, Daniel Rojo said he had spent over three months in a wheelchair during his recovery and he still suffers physical issues in his legs and arms because of the shooting. While he stated he was thankful that he and his brother survived, he also said he has been traumatized and is always suspicious of others. He told the judge he was certain Caraway would present a threat to others if he were not held accountable.

“I sensed there was real evil in the world for the first time,” said Rojo.

Both Caraway and his mother, Sheretta Redmond, apologized to the Rojo family for his actions.

“We prayed several times for the family of the victims when this happened,” Redmond said. “We see today that prayer works. I’m glad the victims have pulled through. I hope they get better. I will continue to pray, and I’m sorry this had to happen to them.”

Caraway and Edwards were both charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the alleged shooting, plus two counts of aggravated robbery after they allegedly stole vape cartridges and an iPhone from the brothers.

Edwards’ case will go to trial on Jan. 31, 2022, following his release from custody after posting a $200,000 own-recognizance bond in September 2020.

While Caraway and Edwards were both juveniles at the time of the shooting, former Douglas Co. District Court Chief Judge Peggy Kittel decided they would be tried as adults due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained and the safety risk they posed to the community.

Kittel recounted that Daniel Rojo, then 16, testified he and his brother were in a pickup truck in the park parking lot when Edwards approached them to begin a drug transaction. Edwards then nodded to Caraway seated in a nearby car, who then allegedly exited the car and approached the brothers with a rifle, allegedly a Smith and Wesson M&P 15-22, an assault-style rifle.

Caraway and Edwards then allegedly robbed the brothers and when they realized what was happening, Ulises Rojo, then 18, put the truck in reverse to getaway. Caraway then shot the driver, who was rendered unconscious, while the truck rolled back through the parking lot until it hit a sign.

Allegedly, Caraway and Edwards then went back to their car, drove up to the truck where Caraway proceeded to once again exit the vehicle and told the brothers, “Give me **** everything or I’ll kill you.”

The ruling stated that Ulises was shot in the head and lung while Daniel was shot in the arm and leg. Both required surgery, Daniel has a plate that holds his arm together, had a skin graft and was in a wheelchair for three months after surgery on his kneecap.

Police apprehended the pair as they were headed out of Lawrence, back to Topeka, along I-70 shortly after the incident. They were found to be in possession of multiple guns.

While at the Douglas Co. Juvenile Detention Center, court records show Caraway told a staff member that he should have “just killed the two boys and be done with it.”

“This juvenile blamed God for letting all this happen after he had prayed to God to keep him safe during the robbery,” the ruling stated. “This offender stated God put him in this situation where he had to shoot the victims.”

