Topeka Public Schools hosts COVID vaccine booster shot clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, employees for Topeka Public Schools had their shot at getting the booster Thursday.

The district partnered with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to host its first booster clinic.

District Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson wanted to give workers another shot at normalcy in the classroom.

“We know they’re working with students large numbers of students every day,” she said.

“We want to be a support and make sure they have what they need to feel confident and safe inside the classroom as they continue throughout the year.

Gabrielle Tanner, the Principal at Sheldon Head Start and Pine Ridge Prep preschools, said the clinic provides the chance to protect the students who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

“Working with preschool-aged kiddos who we don’t know when they’ll qualify and get a vaccine, just knowing I have that extra level of protection makes me feel good for them and immunocompromised parents,” she said.

“It’s just an exciting time to be able to say ‘hey I’m safe to be around the people I want to be around and protect them as well as myself.”

Kimberly Hunter, a fifth-grade teacher at Jardine Elementary, said being vaccinated has made a difference this school year.

“Things have been going great back in the classroom,” she said.

“I am extremely grateful that we are not online or on Zoom anymore the kids are excited to be back in the classroom the activities, back to learning with the exception of masks, we’re pretty much back to normal.”

Employees hope having the booster creates more opportunities for a better learning experience.

“It’s keeping me to the point I can be in the building,” said Tanner.

“I can stay safe, I can keep myself protected and I can be there on the daily to assist my staff, my students be there for my family so I can continue to work and do what I need to do.”

“I hope this is the next step to us being completely back to normal not having to wear masks and getting everyone back to normal, our families, our friends and my students as well” Hunter said.

Dr. Anderson said the district hopes to host more clinics in the future and make Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters available.

