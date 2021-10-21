Thursday forecast: Coolest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The top hazards to monitor is the frost potential near the Nebraska border tonight with showers/storms this weekend. A few storms may be strong to severe.

While confidence is increasing on the storm chance this weekend, there still remains some details that need to be ironed out in the next couple days. There is a chance for showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday however Sunday is the better day where rain will have an impact on your outdoor plans. The last couple days, models have differed on whether or not rain will linger into Monday but the long range models have started to agree that the rain will wind down Sunday night leaving Monday dry.

There remains differences on how widespread the rain will be over the weekend and how much rain will fall so if you miss out on getting meaningful rainfall, there will be another storm system moving through the middle part of next week that will likely bring the final round of rain for October.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Frost advisory for areas near the Nebraska border: Partly cloudy this evening with clear skies after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Clouds increase Friday night as the focus will be a warm front that will move into southern Kansas. Depending how far north it gets Friday night into Saturday will depend on timing of rain and even how warm it gets on Saturday. Highs could range anywhere from mid 60s to mid 70s to begin the weekend.

Sunday’s highs are tricky with rain in the forecast, highs will likely be in the 70s despite the rain. After Sunday’s rain, the next storm system will affect the area on Wednesday.

Long range Halloween forecast which is likely to change is indicating highs will be in the 60s and 70s with 50s during the evening hours.

Taking Action:

Frost near the Nebraska border tonight: Take action against any sensitive vegetation

With rain likely this weekend, the higher chance is Sunday so consider a Plan B for the 2nd half of the weekend but prepare for a few showers/storms to impact outdoor plans Saturday as well. Strong to severe storms are possible especially Saturday night into Sunday.

Mid 30s for lows: Protect any sensitive plans (WIBW)

While storms are possible during the day, the better chance of strong to severe storms will be at night where hail would be the primary hazard (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.