Students and teachers got to ‘rock’ their school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teachers at Overbrook Attendance Center learned about a national event called “Rock Your School Day” at a conference and decided to bring it to their school.

The “Rock your School Day” is part of a movement called “Get Your Teach On,” where educators across the country get their students excited to learn in new, exciting, and innovative ways. “Rock Your School” is an event for only a day, but the movement intends to ignite a passion and love for learning that would carry on throughout school.

Overbrook’s next challenge was to raise some money for the event, so they decided to raise $8500 for the event. The school was able to raise roughly $7500 in a month and a half thanks to members of the community.

Students got to have some fun with science experiments, a photo booth and learn with black lights and have a pep rally.

A 1st grade teacher at Overbrook, Elizabeth Olorunfemi, told 13 NEWS all about how and what her students learned today.

“The point is to be empowering their learning, so everything is learning we just did it a different way,” said Olorunfemi. “So, whatever we were learning today, my class was learning addition and subtraction fluency so it is in black lights and they are rolling glow and the dark dice and they are going around the room using black-lights trying to find the problem and solve them.”

More about the “Get Your Teach On” movement and “Rock Your School” can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.