Advertisement

Students and teachers got to ‘rock’ their school

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teachers at Overbrook Attendance Center learned about a national event called “Rock Your School Day” at a conference and decided to bring it to their school.

The “Rock your School Day” is part of a movement called “Get Your Teach On,” where educators across the country get their students excited to learn in new, exciting, and innovative ways. “Rock Your School” is an event for only a day, but the movement intends to ignite a passion and love for learning that would carry on throughout school.

Overbrook’s next challenge was to raise some money for the event, so they decided to raise $8500 for the event. The school was able to raise roughly $7500 in a month and a half thanks to members of the community.

Students got to have some fun with science experiments, a photo booth and learn with black lights and have a pep rally.

A 1st grade teacher at Overbrook, Elizabeth Olorunfemi, told 13 NEWS all about how and what her students learned today.

“The point is to be empowering their learning, so everything is learning we just did it a different way,” said Olorunfemi. “So, whatever we were learning today, my class was learning addition and subtraction fluency so it is in black lights and they are rolling glow and the dark dice and they are going around the room using black-lights trying to find the problem and solve them.”

More about the “Get Your Teach On” movement and “Rock Your School” can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Shawn Michael Puett, 25, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Shawnee County District...
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two girls
Law enforcement officials work the scene after a train struck a pedestrian on Wednesday...
One dead after train hits pedestrian south of Alma

Latest News

Gabrielle Tanner, a principal at two preschools in the Topeka Public Schools District receives...
Topeka Public Schools hosts COVID vaccine booster shot clinic
Gabrielle Tanner, a principal at two preschools in the Topeka Public Schools District receives...
Topeka Public Schools hosts COVID booster clinic
Overbrook Attendance Center participated in the nationwide event "Rock Your School Day" to...
Rock Your School Day at Overbrook in Topeka
YWCA wants to normalize speaking up about domestic violence
Organizations are stepping up to normalize speaking up about domestic violence