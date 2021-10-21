Streets shut down as crews respond to gas leak south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several streets were shut down early Thursday as crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a building just south of Topeka.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a building at 6810 S.E. Dwight Street, near the Topeka Regional Airport.

Crews from the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority and Shawnee Heights fire departments were on the scene as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

Several streets near the building were closed, including S.E. Airport Drive, S.E. Dwight Street and S.E. 70th Street.

Authorities said the building houses offices of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

