St. Francis hosts 2021 Breast Cancer Symposium

St. Francis hosted the 2021 Breast Cancer Symposium on Thursday, Oct. 21.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month events continued at St. Francis on Thursday as its breast cancer team discussed strategies with other providers.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Thursday, Oct. 21, it continued Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the 2021 Breast Cancer Symposium.

St. Francis said the event was meant to provide a platform for members of its breast cancer care team to share information about prevention, treatment and survivorship with other providers.

The campus said it began an expanded partnership with the KU Cancer Center earlier in 2021. With the expanded partnership, it said patients now have greater access to cutting-edge cancer treatments, trials and specialists through the region’s only NCI-designed cancer center.

As of Thursday, St. Francis said it had six COVID-positive inpatients, 80% of which were unvaccinated.

St. Francis said its CCU continues to see capacity issues with capacity at 143% as its Medical and Surgical Unit sees a capacity of 98%.

The hospital said it has two employees in isolation following recent exposures.

St. Francis said 78% of its staff is fully vaccinated as the Dec. 1 deadline approaches. It said it continues to strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks in public.

