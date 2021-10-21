Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Topeka man with dementia

he Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R....
he Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R. Carper, who has dementia.(TPD)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Topeka man. The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R. Carper, who has dementia. Eddie was last seen on Oct. 20th, at 8:45 pm at his home at 2612 SE Kentucky.

Authorities believe he is driving a 2009 red Jeep Patriot with the Kansas license plate, 219-LBF. Eddie is described as a white male standing at 5′10″, weighing 210 lbs, with hazel eyes, and grey hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, or contact the Topeka Police Department 785-640-8480.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Nobody was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident at US-24 and Huxman Rd. Tuesday morning.
Crash involving semi closes US-24 near Huxman
Country Stampede 2022 Introduction Video
Weather conditions push Country Stampede further into summer
Michael Carpenter, 26, of Topeka, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19, after police found various...
Topeka man behind bars after officers find meth, marijuana, other drugs in home

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Perry-Lecompton’s Breonna Gladbach
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Perry-Lecompton’s Breonna Gladbach
Lori Hutchinson was able to take Jamie to Hazel Hill Chocolate and hear his story.
Wednesday’s Child - Jamie
Wednesday's Child - Jamie
Wednesday's Child - Jamie
Manhattan High School USD 383
USD 383 makes masks optional at high school level