Silver Alert issued for missing Topeka man with dementia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Topeka man. The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R. Carper, who has dementia. Eddie was last seen on Oct. 20th, at 8:45 pm at his home at 2612 SE Kentucky.

Authorities believe he is driving a 2009 red Jeep Patriot with the Kansas license plate, 219-LBF. Eddie is described as a white male standing at 5′10″, weighing 210 lbs, with hazel eyes, and grey hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, or contact the Topeka Police Department 785-640-8480.

