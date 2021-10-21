Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Perry-Lecompton’s Breonna Gladbach

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Perry-Lecompton’s Breonna Gladbach.

Gladbach is on the dance, cross country and track teams for the Kaws. She also takes part in National Honor Society, FCL and Blue Krew — all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA!

Up next, she plans to attend Washburn where she’ll major in nursing.

