Salvy among Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player finalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After a history-making season in Kansas City, Salvador Perez’s Major League peers have recognized him among the league’s best.

The Royals catcher is one of three finalists for the Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Thursday.

Along with Salvy, MLB players voted Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani for the honor.

The seven-time All-Star hit 48 home runs this season, tying the franchise’s single-season record set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

Perez’s 48 homers gave him a tie for the MLB lead with Guerrero Jr.

These are the finalists for the Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player!



MLB Players voted and the top three vote recipients are Vlad Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15).



Some of the best bats and gloves in 2021🔥 #PCA21 pic.twitter.com/6zGVdpbNlX — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.