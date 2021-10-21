Advertisement

Salvy among Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player finalists

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez's homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals' most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After a history-making season in Kansas City, Salvador Perez’s Major League peers have recognized him among the league’s best.

The Royals catcher is one of three finalists for the Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Thursday.

Along with Salvy, MLB players voted Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani for the honor.

The seven-time All-Star hit 48 home runs this season, tying the franchise’s single-season record set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

Perez’s 48 homers gave him a tie for the MLB lead with Guerrero Jr.

