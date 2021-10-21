Salvy among Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player finalists
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - After a history-making season in Kansas City, Salvador Perez’s Major League peers have recognized him among the league’s best.
The Royals catcher is one of three finalists for the Players Choice Awards AL Outstanding Player, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Thursday.
Along with Salvy, MLB players voted Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani for the honor.
The seven-time All-Star hit 48 home runs this season, tying the franchise’s single-season record set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
Perez’s 48 homers gave him a tie for the MLB lead with Guerrero Jr.
