RCPD seat belt enforcement focuses on drivers, passengers around schools

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department will focus on seat belt enforcement next week in and around elementary and middle schools.

This is part of a statewide campaign by the Kansas Department of Transportation to encourage seat belt safety and use among drivers and passengers, especially near schools.

RCPD said eight children aged 13 and under were killed in car crashes in Kansas in 2019. They said of those deaths, 62% were not wearing their seat belts.

A 2019 survey reveals children are more likely to buckle up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt. However, if the driver is not, it said about 30% of the children were buckled, compared to 97%.

The increased seat belt enforcement runs October 25-29. RCPD said their officers will issue citations to anyone who is not obeying Kansas law.

