Over $2.3 million headed to local law enforcement agencies for crime reduction, public safety improvement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2.3 million is headed to local law enforcement agencies and organizations to help reduce crime rates and improve public safety in the Sunflower State.

On behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over $2 million will be awarded to Kansas criminal justice organizations as part of the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for 2022.

“These grant funds will provide our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to keep Kansans safe,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate our partners at the U.S. Department of Justice for their support. My administration will continue leveraging every resource and seeking opportunities to make needed reforms in our criminal justice system and improve public safety for every person in our state.”

Gov. Kelly said the KCJCC oversees criminal justice federal funding made available to the Sunflower State through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. She said the KCJCC is made up of herself, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

The Kansas Governor said the U.S. Department of Justice is committed to advancing work promoting civil rights, increasing access to justice, supporting crime victims, protecting the public from crime and threats, and building trust between law enforcement and the community.

Gov. Kelly said the JAG funds have been provided to agencies to address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, she said the awards are made to local, state and nonprofit agencies to fund prevention activities; equipment and technology needs; and programs meant to reduce crime, decrease repeat offenders and provide crime victim services.

Gov. Kelly said $2,369,959 has been awarded to the following 25 agencies:

County Organization Grant Award Bourbon Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office $113,292 Coffey Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office $56,301 Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $114,087 Franklin Ottawa Police Department $150,798 Jackson Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office $75,186 Johnson 10th Judicial District Court $26,532 Johnson Gardner Police Department $13,830 Johnson Johnson Co. Crime Lab $51,625 Johnson Merriam Police Department $82,500 Johnson One Heart Project $132,164 Leavenworth Basehor Police Department $77,160 Leavenworth Brothers In Blue Reentry $236,580 Lyon 5th Judicial District Community Corrections $43,212 Meade Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office $126,091 Montgomery Coffeyville Police Department $2,672 Morris Council Grove Police Department $33,527 Rawlins Rawlins Co. Sheriff’s Office $31,716 Saline 28th Judicial District Community Corrections $27,432 Saline City of Liberal Municipal Court $109,481 Sedgwick Episcopal Social Services $183,788 Shawnee Kansas CASA Association $48,529 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $162,421 Shawnee Kansas Judicial Branch $141,225 Shawnee National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas $116,850 Wyandotte Avenue of Life $239,960 Total $2,396,959

