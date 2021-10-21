Over $2.3 million headed to local law enforcement agencies for crime reduction, public safety improvement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2.3 million is headed to local law enforcement agencies and organizations to help reduce crime rates and improve public safety in the Sunflower State.
On behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over $2 million will be awarded to Kansas criminal justice organizations as part of the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for 2022.
“These grant funds will provide our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to keep Kansans safe,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate our partners at the U.S. Department of Justice for their support. My administration will continue leveraging every resource and seeking opportunities to make needed reforms in our criminal justice system and improve public safety for every person in our state.”
Gov. Kelly said the KCJCC oversees criminal justice federal funding made available to the Sunflower State through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. She said the KCJCC is made up of herself, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.
The Kansas Governor said the U.S. Department of Justice is committed to advancing work promoting civil rights, increasing access to justice, supporting crime victims, protecting the public from crime and threats, and building trust between law enforcement and the community.
Gov. Kelly said the JAG funds have been provided to agencies to address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, she said the awards are made to local, state and nonprofit agencies to fund prevention activities; equipment and technology needs; and programs meant to reduce crime, decrease repeat offenders and provide crime victim services.
Gov. Kelly said $2,369,959 has been awarded to the following 25 agencies:
|County
|Organization
|Grant Award
|Bourbon
|Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$113,292
|Coffey
|Coffey Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$56,301
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$114,087
|Franklin
|Ottawa Police Department
|$150,798
|Jackson
|Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$75,186
|Johnson
|10th Judicial District Court
|$26,532
|Johnson
|Gardner Police Department
|$13,830
|Johnson
|Johnson Co. Crime Lab
|$51,625
|Johnson
|Merriam Police Department
|$82,500
|Johnson
|One Heart Project
|$132,164
|Leavenworth
|Basehor Police Department
|$77,160
|Leavenworth
|Brothers In Blue Reentry
|$236,580
|Lyon
|5th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$43,212
|Meade
|Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$126,091
|Montgomery
|Coffeyville Police Department
|$2,672
|Morris
|Council Grove Police Department
|$33,527
|Rawlins
|Rawlins Co. Sheriff’s Office
|$31,716
|Saline
|28th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$27,432
|Saline
|City of Liberal Municipal Court
|$109,481
|Sedgwick
|Episcopal Social Services
|$183,788
|Shawnee
|Kansas CASA Association
|$48,529
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$162,421
|Shawnee
|Kansas Judicial Branch
|$141,225
|Shawnee
|National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas
|$116,850
|Wyandotte
|Avenue of Life
|$239,960
|Total
|$2,396,959
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.