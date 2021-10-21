Advertisement

Over $2.3 million headed to local law enforcement agencies for crime reduction, public safety improvement

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $2.3 million is headed to local law enforcement agencies and organizations to help reduce crime rates and improve public safety in the Sunflower State.

On behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says over $2 million will be awarded to Kansas criminal justice organizations as part of the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for 2022.

“These grant funds will provide our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to keep Kansans safe,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate our partners at the U.S. Department of Justice for their support. My administration will continue leveraging every resource and seeking opportunities to make needed reforms in our criminal justice system and improve public safety for every person in our state.”

Gov. Kelly said the KCJCC oversees criminal justice federal funding made available to the Sunflower State through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. She said the KCJCC is made up of herself, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Corrections, the Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

The Kansas Governor said the U.S. Department of Justice is committed to advancing work promoting civil rights, increasing access to justice, supporting crime victims, protecting the public from crime and threats, and building trust between law enforcement and the community.

Gov. Kelly said the JAG funds have been provided to agencies to address crime and improve public safety. Specifically, she said the awards are made to local, state and nonprofit agencies to fund prevention activities; equipment and technology needs; and programs meant to reduce crime, decrease repeat offenders and provide crime victim services.

Gov. Kelly said $2,369,959 has been awarded to the following 25 agencies:

CountyOrganizationGrant Award
BourbonBourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office$113,292
CoffeyCoffey Co. Sheriff’s Office$56,301
EllisNorthwest Kansas Community Corrections$114,087
FranklinOttawa Police Department$150,798
JacksonJackson Co. Sheriff’s Office$75,186
Johnson10th Judicial District Court$26,532
JohnsonGardner Police Department$13,830
JohnsonJohnson Co. Crime Lab$51,625
JohnsonMerriam Police Department$82,500
JohnsonOne Heart Project$132,164
LeavenworthBasehor Police Department$77,160
LeavenworthBrothers In Blue Reentry$236,580
Lyon5th Judicial District Community Corrections$43,212
MeadeMeade Co. Sheriff’s Office$126,091
MontgomeryCoffeyville Police Department$2,672
MorrisCouncil Grove Police Department$33,527
RawlinsRawlins Co. Sheriff’s Office$31,716
Saline28th Judicial District Community Corrections$27,432
SalineCity of Liberal Municipal Court$109,481
SedgwickEpiscopal Social Services$183,788
ShawneeKansas CASA Association $48,529
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$162,421
ShawneeKansas Judicial Branch$141,225
ShawneeNational Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas$116,850
WyandotteAvenue of Life$239,960
Total$2,396,959

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

