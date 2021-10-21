One man injured in officer-involved shooting in Sabetha

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Sabetha.

The agency said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of N. 9th Street.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital. The KBI said his condition is not known.

Officers from the Sabetha Police Department and Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office were involved, but the KBI said none were injured.

This is a developing story, we will post more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.