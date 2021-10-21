National worker shortage could be blamed on burnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 42-million Americans quit their jobs in 2019, already in 2021, the nation is on track to beat that number.

Federal figures say in 2021, quit levels are about 10-15% higher than they were in 2019, experts are blaming extreme cases of burnout.

“We can define burnout as a state of emotional and physical exhaustion related to chronic stress,” said Dr. Hammer.

Each month more Americans are stepping away from their jobs.

Retail and food services seem to be taking the biggest hit with almost one million workers in each service quitting in august alone.

“Some people are actually getting checks from the government and those checks may approximate their usual income and because they’re exhausted and don’t really want to go to work, for example in retail dealing with other people who may also be chronically stressed and impatient.”

Some believe a perfect storm of work-related stress and negativity brought on by the pandemic has caused workers to decide they’ve had enough.

“I think that people who are particularly feeling burned out and stressed are short on patience because of their exhaustion, its difficult for them to work to spend full days at work or working virtually from home.”

Dr. Greg Hammer is a professor at the Stanford School of Medicine, he says the job burnout can be very serious.

“Chronic stress has a number of adverse effects on our body and our minds, we’re stressed, we’re not sleeping, we’re not eating well, we’re not exercising all of those lead to a greater level of exhaustion and a greater level of stress and then of course the adverse effects on our cardiovascular system and our immune system.”

Doctor Hammer encourages employers to embrace wellness and regularly check on their employees.

“They can show concerns for their workers, they can perhaps offer breaks, and be in touch and meet regularly with their employees and find out what their employees need and how they’re doing.”

