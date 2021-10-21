Advertisement

Man killed in car-semi collision Wednesday in Sedgwick County

A 32-year-old Wichita man was killed early Wednesday in a car-semi cash in Sedgwick County,...
A 32-year-old Wichita man was killed early Wednesday in a car-semi cash in Sedgwick County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Wichita man was killed early Wednesday in a car-semi cash in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Terry Eugene Echols Jr.

The crash was reported at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday on K-254 highway just west of Greenwich. The location was about three miles northeast of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Echols was driving a 2017 Honda Accord west on K-254 behind a 2013 Peterbilt semi.

The patrol said the semi attempted a lane change and the Honda failed to yield, striking the rear of the semi.

Echols, who was alone in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Shermichael L. Williams, 36, of Shreveport, La., was reported possibly injured. However, there was no record of Williams or a passenger in the semi being transported to the hospital.

The patrol said Williams was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Shawn Michael Puett, 25, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Shawnee County District...
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two girls
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Near the Nebraska border
Cool today warming by the weekend
he Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 70-year-old, Eddie R....
Silver Alert canceled after missing Topeka man found safe
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Perry-Lecompton’s Breonna Gladbach
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Perry-Lecompton’s Breonna Gladbach