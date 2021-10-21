Man killed in car-semi collision Wednesday in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 32-year-old Wichita man was killed early Wednesday in a car-semi cash in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Terry Eugene Echols Jr.

The crash was reported at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday on K-254 highway just west of Greenwich. The location was about three miles northeast of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Echols was driving a 2017 Honda Accord west on K-254 behind a 2013 Peterbilt semi.

The patrol said the semi attempted a lane change and the Honda failed to yield, striking the rear of the semi.

Echols, who was alone in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Shermichael L. Williams, 36, of Shreveport, La., was reported possibly injured. However, there was no record of Williams or a passenger in the semi being transported to the hospital.

The patrol said Williams was wearing a seat belt.

