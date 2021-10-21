Advertisement

Local organizations awarded funds to care for most vulnerable populations ahead of winter

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten local organizations have been given funds to take care of the community’s most vulnerable populations ahead of the cold winter months.

The Topeka Credit Union Foundation says it has given away $36,374 in fights to 10 local organizations.

With 2021′s grants, TCUF said it has contributed $351,322 to various organizations in the Topeka area.

Grant awardees are as follows:

OrganizationAmountPurpose
Boys and Grils Clubs of Topeka - https://www.bgctopeka.org/$1,820To purchase new water bottles for all youth members
Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas - https://catholiccharitiesks.org/$4,000To fund the 12-month financial education program and a payday/title loan refinancing program to reduce high-interest loans
Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. - https://housingandcredit.org/$4,000To fund an interactive social media campaign, “Tame Your Debt Monster,” to raise awareness of financial counseling services
Junior Achievement of Kansas - https://kansas.ja.org/$5,000To support the Personal Finance Symposium for high school students, purchase to Be Entrepreneurial kits for classes and the “Topeka and Shawnee Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge”
Midland Care Connection, Inc. - https://www.midlandcareconnection.org/$5,000To support Meals on Wheels “Adopt a Route” meal delivery service to deliver five meals a week to a person for three months. One route is made up of 10 people, three months will be 650 meals over 65 days
TARC, Inc. - https://tarcinc.org/$600To purchase one touch screen computer to be used by the employment team to help build resumes, take online tests, job search and applications
Topeka Habitat for Humanity - https://www.topekahabitat.org/$5,000To fund the Aging in Place holistic home repair program which engages various partners and provides products and services to foster health and well-being in the aging population
Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries - https://www.trmonline.org/$5,000To purchase supplies for Street Reach and Mobile Access Program, which brings mobile bathrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a mobilized health and food pantry, and kitchen to those without a house
Valeo Behavioral Health Care, Inc. - https://www.valeotopeka.org/$4,954To support the Mobile Access Partnership to help meet the needs of the unsheltered community and provide critical support during the winter months
YWCA of Northeast Kansas - https://www.ywcaneks.org/$1,000To support racial justice training, including the purchase of training materials, books and Girl Scout badges

TCUF said it was formed in 2004 by six local credit unions to support charitable organizations and purposes for the greater good of the community. Currently, it said the Foundation is supported by Envista Credit Union, Azura Credit Union, Kansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Credit Union and Mid American Credit Union.

A reception was held on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8 a.m. at the Topeka Country Club to present the checks.

