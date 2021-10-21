Lawrence man charged in shooting that killed toddler

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 2-year-old last month.

Bishop Mendoza, 21, was charged Tuesday in the death of a boy, Legend King, at a Lawrence home on Sept. 17. Police said at the time the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Mendoza also was charged with two counts of aggravated endangering a child and theft, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Mendoza is also accused of putting a nearly 4-year-old boy who was in the home at the time of the shooting in danger.

Police have not released details of how the shooting occurred, or explained Mendoza’s relationship to the children.

Mendoza was released from custody on Sept. 25 after posting a $25,000 bond, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 2.

