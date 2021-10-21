KU Journalism School hosts fall career fair

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Future journalists made connections Thursday on the University of Kansas Campus.

KU’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications held its fall career fair.

WIBW-TV was among more than a dozen television, radio, and public relations and marketing entities taking part. Representatives met with students, answered questions about their professions, and outlined opportunities for internships - and even jobs.

Steve Rottinghaus, Career and Outreach Coordinator, said the goal is to get students thinking about life after KU.

He was glad to bring the career fair back in person, after being forced to a virtual format last year.

“I think students got pretty comfortable in that virtual format, which is fine, I think that’s here to stay, but I still think face-to-face - you’ve got to have that, and I hope this kind of lights a spark for a lot of our students because they were getting comfortable in that virtual format, and I think they are seeing the value in seeing people face to face and making those connections,” Rottinghaus said.

More than 100 students attended Thursday’s event. The school plans another career fair in spring.

