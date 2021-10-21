Kansas sees $7 billion in new business investments in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State is looking at its best investment year ever, with $7 billion in new business dollars having been invested by the end of October.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says as of Thursday, Oct. 21, over $7 billion in new business dollars has been invested in the Sunflower State and over 29,000 new jobs have been created since she took office in January 2019.

“This announcement means more jobs, more money in Kansans’ pockets, and a stronger economy for all of us,” said Gov. Kelly. “Since day one, my administration has been laser-focused on building an economy where families and businesses want to call home. Surpassing the $7 billion mark in new business dollars invested in our state is proof that our efforts are working – and we’re not slowing down any time soon. We’ll continue to invest our schools, roads and bridges, high-speed internet, and our essential services to keep Kansas open for business.”

Thursday’s announcement follows a series of economic development wins, including recently ranking in the top 20 states for doing business for the very first time.

Additionally, Gov. Kelly said Kansas received Area Development Magazine’s Gold Shovel Award for 2021, was recognized by Site Selection Magazine as having the top business climate in the West North Central region in 2021 and is one of the top three states to report higher employment in rural communities.

Gov. Kelly said the state recently surpassed $6 billion in new capital investment in June, which means Kansas secured an additional $1 billion in new business investment in just four months.

The Kansas Governor said the state also secured almost $3.2 billion in new business investments so far in 2021. In 2020, she said Kansas’ most successful economic development year ever yielded $2.5 billion in new investment, which means the state has already surpassed its all-time record.

“Under Governor Kelly’s leadership, Kansas is riding a record-breaking upward trajectory in economic development,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Since 2019 we’ve reached new heights with historic levels of business investment in all parts of Kansas. Governor Kelly’s visionary, innovative approach to economic growth is delivering good jobs and capital investment that are fueling a brighter future for Kansans statewide.”

In addition to the major business investments, Gov. Kelly said the 495 economic development projects finished under her administration have created over 29,000 new jobs for Kansans.

Gov. Kelly said the state’s top 2021 investments are as follows:

Medline Industries, Inc – totaling $77.5 million new business dollars invested, creating 100 new jobs in Bonner Springs;

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services, LLC – totaling $70 million new business dollars invested, creating 250 new jobs in Shawnee;

Torch Research, LLC – totaling $55 million new business dollars invested, creating 490 new jobs in Leawood;

TTEC Services Corporation – totaling $9.2 million new business dollars invested, creating 450 new jobs in Overland Park.

Hilmar Cheese Company – totaling $450 million new business dollars invested, creating 247 jobs in Dodge City;

The recently announced Medline Industries expansion in Bonner Springs is what Gov. Kelly said pushed Kansas over the $7 billion mark.

