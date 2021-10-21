Kansas one of first states to get paid through American Rescue Plan programs to build back better

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is one of the first states to get paid through American Rescue Plan program grants, with $1 million headed to the Sunflower State to build back better after the COVID-19 pandemic devastated rural businesses.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo says the Department’s Economic Development Administration has started to award its historic $3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, and Kansas is one of the first to get paid. She said the funds will help communities across the nation build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic by accelerating the economic recovery and building local economies to be resilient to future economic shocks.

“The Biden Administration is giving states and territories the unprecedented opportunity to bring all their communities together to develop comprehensive plans to build back better and stronger,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “The $1 million Statewide Planning grants will be used to lay the groundwork for President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda to build resilient economies and increase U.S. Competitiveness.”

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the EDA said it will award $24 million in grants to states and territories throughout the nation for statewide planning efforts to boost economic development, enhance U.S. competitiveness, combat the climate crisis and recover from the pandemic. It said the funds are the first EDA American Rescue Plan grants announced.

“Planning is the backbone of economic development and Building Back Better,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “EDA is proud to partner with state and territory leaders as they begin to tackle a wide range of challenges—including climate change, broadband, electric vehicle infrastructure, and pandemic recovery—and develop a comprehensive plan for their entire state or territory that ensures communities work together toward a common economic development vision for the future.”

The EDA said all 59 states and territories have been urged to apply for a $1 million grant through its Statewide Planning Program, one of six developed to equitably distribute its $3 billion. It said 24 grants were awarded on Thursday, with the remainder to be disbursed in the coming weeks.

The Department said the following states were each awarded $1 million grants on Thursday:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

