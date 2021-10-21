Kansas City vies to be 2026 FIFA World Cup site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FIFA World Cup Selection Committee will take a look around Kansas City on Thursday to see the city’s potential of hosting games for the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup Selection Committee to Kansas City. The Senators also welcomed Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to the Senate as he watched speeches from the gallery.

“Kansas City is well-equipped to support soccer fans from around the globe,” said Sen. Moran. “I am confident the entire Kansas City region is ready to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup a resounding success and is excited to add this prestigious tournament to its sporting history.”

Kansas City leaders welcomed FIFA officials to America’s heartland on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21.

“With a rich sports culture, endless entertainment options, strong infrastructure, and an easily accessible central location in our country, Kansas City is the right choice to be a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city,” said Sen. Blunt. “Senator Moran and I, and our colleagues from Kansas and Missouri, endorse this effort and are glad that the selection team is looking today at what they’re going to get if they decide to come to Kansas City.”

The whole town seemed to join in on the excitement.

The World Cup belongs in Kansas City.#KC2026 pic.twitter.com/S6texQcwPK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 21, 2021

As Kansas City prepares to welcome a special delegation from FIFA later this week, our Downtown skyline lights up in a show of support of Kansas City’s bid to be one of ten U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. We Want the World Cup! #KC2026 Photo by Kent Auf Der Heide pic.twitter.com/QBMZmFEL0Q — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) October 20, 2021

There are 21 other cities in the running to be a host site:

Edmonton

Toronto

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

“New York/New Jersey”

Orlando

Philadelphia

“San Francisco Bay Area”

Seattle

Washington

