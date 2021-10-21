Advertisement

Kansas City vies to be 2026 FIFA World Cup site

FILE - United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, of Kansas, is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FIFA World Cup Selection Committee will take a look around Kansas City on Thursday to see the city’s potential of hosting games for the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) spoke on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup Selection Committee to Kansas City. The Senators also welcomed Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to the Senate as he watched speeches from the gallery.

“Kansas City is well-equipped to support soccer fans from around the globe,” said Sen. Moran. “I am confident the entire Kansas City region is ready to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup a resounding success and is excited to add this prestigious tournament to its sporting history.”

Kansas City leaders welcomed FIFA officials to America’s heartland on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21.

“With a rich sports culture, endless entertainment options, strong infrastructure, and an easily accessible central location in our country, Kansas City is the right choice to be a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city,” said Sen. Blunt. “Senator Moran and I, and our colleagues from Kansas and Missouri, endorse this effort and are glad that the selection team is looking today at what they’re going to get if they decide to come to Kansas City.”

The whole town seemed to join in on the excitement.

There are 21 other cities in the running to be a host site:

  • Edmonton
  • Toronto
  • Guadalajara
  • Mexico City
  • Monterrey
  • Atlanta
  • Baltimore
  • Boston
  • Cincinnati
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Nashville
  • “New York/New Jersey”
  • Orlando
  • Philadelphia
  • “San Francisco Bay Area”
  • Seattle
  • Washington

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

