Good Samaritan rescues dog found with mouth tied shut, deep lacerations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society shared what it calls a “heartbreaking” story on its Facebook page on Thursday.

KHS said a good Samaritan found a dog with its mouth tied shut which caused deep lacerations while exposing the dog’s bone and tissue.

The humane society said the dog was immediately taken to the Wichita Animal Services. KHS has stepped in to provide an emergency foster home and medical care the dog.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking to see abuse like this, especially when the dog is still incredibly friendly and loving despite the horrors she has been through,” said KHS. “She loves being around people and wants nothing more than your love and attention. She’s now with one of our most experienced foster families, and though they haven’t decided on a new name for her, we know they are going to choose something great!”

The humane society said the dog will be made comfortable with pain medication, a cozy bed, a loving home and antibiotics. KHS vets will continue to evaluate her progress to see if more aggressive treatment may be needed.

Donations for the medical needs of this dog and others can be made to the KHS Emergency Medical Fund: https://bit.ly/3G7XjFS.

If you suspect animal abuse, please contact animal control. In Wichita, you can reach animal control at 316-350-3360.

