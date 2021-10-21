Advertisement

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30, 2020, file photo. German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound’s bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections.

Greyhound dates back to 1914 and currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Shawn Michael Puett, 25, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Shawnee County District...
Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two girls
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer

Latest News

The missionaries held hostage in Haiti have a unique opportunity to love their enemies, a...
Spokesman of kidnapped missionaries' families thanks Christians for praying
Sabetha Officer involved shooting
One man injured in officer-involved shooting in Sabetha
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
House set to recommend contempt charges against Bannon
FILE - United States goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, of Kansas, is introduced during a send-off...
Kansas City vies to be 2026 FIFA World Cup site
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House, Democrats hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan