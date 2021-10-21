Family of Medal of Honor recipient unveils street sign in his honor

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Six streets were renamed on Fort Riley Wednesday afternoon in honor of Medal of Honor recipients.

Among those was 2nd Lt. Harold B. “Pinky” Durham Jr, who lost his life while serving in Vietnam.

Durham warned fellow soldiers of the location of enemies, even after being wounded…making radio calls identifying his location as a target for US troops to take out the enemy, which ultimately lead to his heroic death.

Durham’s Brother, John; sister in-law Marilyn and sister, Genie assisted during the unveiling ceremony, pulling the flags from the street sign in honor of 2nd Lieutenant Durham.

“Realizing that there are many other families whose soldiers could’ve done, might’ve done, would’ve done, and all they got was a body bag, so that’s a very humbling experience for us, to continue to see this kind of wonderful opportunity to celebrate.”

2nd Lt. Harold B. “Pinky” Durham Jr’s brother, John Durham says.

2nd Lt. Durham was given the nickname ‘Pinky’ by his mother, after the hospital ran out of blue blankets to wrap him in shortly after birth, and the nickname stayed with him even into his time in the Army.

Also recognized for their service were Medal of Honor recipients from World War I: Pvt. Sterling Morelock, Sgt. Michael Ellis, Pvt. Wilbur Colyer and from World War II: Capt. Bobbie Brown, and Sgt. Max Thompson.

