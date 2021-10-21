Advertisement

Family of Medal of Honor recipient unveils street sign in his honor

John and Marilyn Durham, brother and sister-in-law of 2nd Lt. Harold B. "Pinky" Durham along...
John and Marilyn Durham, brother and sister-in-law of 2nd Lt. Harold B. "Pinky" Durham along with Genie (Durham) Horton, sister of 2nd Lt. Harold B. "Pinky" Durham admiring the newly unveiled street sign, renaming the street in honor of Medal of Honor recipient, 2nd Lt. Harold B. "Pinky" Durham(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Six streets were renamed on Fort Riley Wednesday afternoon in honor of Medal of Honor recipients.

Among those was 2nd Lt. Harold B. “Pinky” Durham Jr, who lost his life while serving in Vietnam.

Durham warned fellow soldiers of the location of enemies, even after being wounded…making radio calls identifying his location as a target for US troops to take out the enemy, which ultimately lead to his heroic death.

Durham’s Brother, John; sister in-law Marilyn and sister, Genie assisted during the unveiling ceremony, pulling the flags from the street sign in honor of 2nd Lieutenant Durham.

“Realizing that there are many other families whose soldiers could’ve done, might’ve done, would’ve done, and all they got was a body bag, so that’s a very humbling experience for us, to continue to see this kind of wonderful opportunity to celebrate.”

2nd Lt. Harold B. “Pinky” Durham Jr’s brother, John Durham says.

2nd Lt. Durham was given the nickname ‘Pinky’ by his mother, after the hospital ran out of blue blankets to wrap him in shortly after birth, and the nickname stayed with him even into his time in the Army.

Also recognized for their service were Medal of Honor recipients from World War I: Pvt. Sterling Morelock, Sgt. Michael Ellis, Pvt. Wilbur Colyer and from World War II: Capt. Bobbie Brown, and Sgt. Max Thompson.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
Nobody was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident at US-24 and Huxman Rd. Tuesday morning.
Crash involving semi closes US-24 near Huxman
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Country Stampede 2022 Introduction Video
Weather conditions push Country Stampede further into summer
Michael Carpenter, 26, of Topeka, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19, after police found various...
Topeka man behind bars after officers find meth, marijuana, other drugs in home

Latest News

Manhattan High School USD 383
USD 383 makes masks optional at high school level
Lawrence Police Department
Lawrence man charged in shooting that killed toddler
KHP investigates after pedestrian hit by train near Alma
One dead after train hits pedestrian south of Alma
Family of Medal of Honor recipient unveil street sign in his honor