Familiar face to join hearing for Topeka man convicted of 2017 drug deal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The hearing for a Topeka man convicted for murdering a teen during a drug deal in 2017 will see a familiar face among the panel of Kansas Supreme Court Justices.

The Kansas Supreme Court says District Judge Steve Johnson, of the 20th Judicial District, will sit with it to hear and help decide a Shawnee Co. case on its Oct. 29 docket, which will be held via videoconference.

After hearing oral arguments, it said Johnson will join justices in their deliberations and decision drafting.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Johnson hearing a case with us. He will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank Judge Johnson for helping us, especially because we know he already has a significant caseload in district court to handle.”

Johnson was appointed Chief Judge of the 20th Judicial District, which includes Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford counties.

“As a district judge, it is an honor to be selected to sit with the Supreme Court,” Johnson said. “I sincerely appreciate the opportunity and will cherish the experience.”

Johnson will hear a single case with the Kansas Supreme Court.

In the case of Appeal No: 121,866: State of Kansas v. Luqman Yusuf Keys, the Supreme Court said Keys shot a man once in the chest as he purchased marijuana. At his first trial, it said the jury acquitted him of burglary and hung on felony murder and robbery.

The Court said a second jury convicted Keys of both felony murder and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to a hard-25 life sentence for felony murder and then consecutive and concurrent sentences for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

The Court and Johnson heard arguments from the case in May 2021, and in August, it ordered a supplement briefing. The issues on review are as follows:

Whether a district court should decide whether a defendant is being charged with or is alleged to have committed or attempted to commit a forcible felony rendering self-defense unavailable to defendant pursuant of K.S.A. 2020 Supp. 21-5226(a) If yes, what test should the district court employ to make that determination On appeal, what standard of review should the appellate court employ to review such determination If a court decides that a defendant is being charged with or is alleged to have committed or attempted to commit a forcible felony, but the defendant alleges the State’s evidence is insufficient for a jury to find beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant in fact committed or attempted to commit the forcible felony, is a self-defense instruction legally appropriate If yes, what standard should a district court employ to determine if self-defense instruction is factually appropriate

The Court said Johnson was raised on a small farm in Gove Co. and graduated from Healy High School, Fort Hays State University and Washburn University School of Law. He was in private practice in Great Bend from 1985-2012, then took the position of district judge in 2013 and chief judge in 2021.

All cases on the Oct. 25-29 docket will be heard via videoconference and will be livestreamed HERE.

