Crews responding to crash north of Topeka
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash Thursday morning just north of Topeka.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near N.W. 86th and US-75 highway.
Initial reports indicated a red pickup truck had crashed and that extrication may be needed to get the occupants out of the vehicle.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
