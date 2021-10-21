Advertisement

Crews responding to crash north of Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a crash Thursday morning on N.W. 86th Street east of US-75...
Crews were responding to a report of a crash Thursday morning on N.W. 86th Street east of US-75 highway, just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible injury crash Thursday morning just north of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. near N.W. 86th and US-75 highway.

Initial reports indicated a red pickup truck had crashed and that extrication may be needed to get the occupants out of the vehicle.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

