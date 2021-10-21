COVID hospitalizations hit plateau in Topeka hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While its COVID inpatient count has not changed since Tuesday, St. Francis’s capacity issues continue.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 20, St. Francis said it has five positive inpatients, of which 80% are unvaccinated. Its critical care unit was above capacity at 125% while its medical and surgical unit was at 72% capacity.

Across town, Stormont Vail Health said it had 14 positive inpatients. It said the percentage of positive tests within the past month from members of the community that are not vaccinated is at 76%.

Stormont Vail said from Tuesday, it had 3 discharges and one COVID-related death.

The health network also said it had 48 COVID-positive outpatients in its Enhanced Primary Care program. It said the percentage of those testing positive at its facilities in the past seven days is 9.7%, of which 64% are unvaccinated.

St. Francis again had three staff members in isolation following exposure to the virus. It said 78% of staff members are fully vaccinated ahead of its Dec. 1 mandate deadline as it begins to offer booster doses. The hospital will also continue its flu shot campaign through the end of October.

St. Francis said it continues to encourage community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wear a mask in public.

Stormont Vail said it has administered 92,584 vaccinations, including first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

