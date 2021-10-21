Constitutionality of Kansas Emergency Management Act to be heard by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After parents used the act to question the legality of a school district’s mask mandate, the Kansas Supreme Court will review the constitutionality of the Kansas Emergency Management Act.

In the case of Butler, Kristin, and Bozarth, Scott v. Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education, the Kansas Supreme Court says it will hear oral arguments on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m.

The Court said the Johnson Co. case comes after the plaintiffs, parents of children attending schools in the Shawnee Mission District, want the district’s mask policy imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic reviewed. The parents invoked new procedures enacted by the Kansas Legislature in Senate Bill 40.

In an order to deny relief to the plaintiffs, the district court voluntarily questioned the constitutionality of SB 40, specifically the requirement of a court to hold a hearing within 72 hours of the filing of a petition and the provision direction that the requested relief be granted if the court did not issue an order within seven days of the hearing.

The Court said it urged Attorney General Derek Schmidt to intervene to address the constitutional concerns. It said he filed a brief which argued the matter was moot due to the state of emergency expiration, as well as to defend the constitutionality of the law.

The District Court said it issued a Judgement and Final Order After Intervention by the AG, in which it dismissed the matter regarding the plaintiffs, but also declared SB 40 unconstitutional and unenforceable. It said Schmidt filed a notice of appeal.

The Supreme Court said issues on review on Tuesday will be as follows:

The district court improperly raised nonjurisdictional constitutional issues of its own accord The case is moot since Section 1 of SB 40 no longer has any application to the school district SB 40 is constitutional given that political subdivisions of the state have no due process rights that could be violated by state laws and given SB 40 does not encroach on the judicial power Timelines in SB 40 should be severed from the remainder of the law if they are unconstitutional

The Supreme Court said all oral arguments are broadcast live on the internet and justices and counsel for each party will appear via videoconference.

To watch the case live, click HERE.

