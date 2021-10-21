Case investigation stress causes Shawnee Co. to jump 1 point in latest COVID-19 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is seeing slightly more stress on its case investigation causing the latest COVID-19 community report to jump one point.

County health officials measure case investigation stress by the percentage of new cases contacted within 24 hours from the date a case was reported. It is now in the moderate zone at 82% for the week of October 10-16.

This change resulted in the summary index score moving from 9 to 10.

However, other measures on the indicator report continue to move in the right direction.

Weekly new coronavirus cases are down 100, with 207 total cases reported.

The percent of positive tests is now at 5.2%, the previous week was 6%.

Hospital stress remains the only “high” category on the summary index at 2.8.

You can read the full report here.

