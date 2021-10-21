Bill to rename Herington post office after Fr. Kapaun passes House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The post office in Herington could soon be the Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building following the passage of a bill penned by Representative Tracey Mann.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (KS-01) says on Wednesday, Oct. 20, he spoke on the House floor to honor the memory of Father Emil Kapaun and ask colleagues to support his bill which would designate the post office in Herington as the “Captain Emil J. Kapaun Post Office Building.”

“Father Emil Kapaun was a man of God who served Jesus and his country honorably,” said Rep. Mann. “The young farm boy became a priest at 24 years old and later a U.S. Military chaplain. He received a Bronze Star and a Medal of Honor for his valor during the Korean War, where he saved the lives of his comrades with complete disregard for his own safety. Father Kapaun truly lived the life of a servant leader. I look forward to this bill’s swift passage in the U.S. Senate to commemorate the life of a great Kansan and American hero.”

Mann said H.R. 2044 passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday and will be sent to the Senate for final passage.

