Big Red One’s Year of Honor commemorates 6 Medal of Honor recipients

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Six Medal of Honor recipients from the 1st Infantry Division were commemorated Wednesday morning as part of the Big Red One’s Year of Honor.

Three soldiers from World War I, two soldiers from World War II and one soldier from the Vietnam War were recognized for their roles as selfless leaders during their respective service.

Members of the 1st Infantry Division 28th Infantry Regiment, known as the Black Lions, attended this morning’s ceremony in support of their fellow soldier 2nd Lt. Harold Durham, who was killed in Vietnam.

“It gives all of us pause, who survived that, the importance of our existence so that we can be here and remember as we carry on.” 28th US Infantry Regiment Association President, Mike MacDonald, RTO says.

The Medal of Honor recipients were also memorialized with street renaming across Fort Riley in their honor.

