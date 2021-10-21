After nearly 30 years of service to Shawnee Co., Dunbar honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly 30 years of dedication to make Shawnee Co. a better place, Dan Dunbar has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award a month after his retirement.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Dan Dunbar has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association.

Dunbar was recently featured as a local hero on 13 NEWS’ Salute Our Heroes.

DA Kagay said Dunbar began his legal career as a Franklin Co. prosecutor in 1993, then moved to Douglas Co. and finally to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office in 2005.

Since 2005, Kagay said Dunbar’s career has focused on the prosecution of the most violent and serious crimes in Shawnee Co.

In January 2017, then newly elected Kagay named Dunbar as his Chief Deputy and Dunbar held that position until he retired in September 2021.

Kagay said prosecutors have the responsibility of being the ministers of justice, and not simply advocates. He said Dunbar was the ultimate minister of justice through his dedication of nearly 30 years to the cause.

“He was a master in the courtroom with over 100 jury trials throughout his career, but he was also a mentor as he dedicated his time preparing the future generations of prosecutors he worked with,” said Kagay.

In recognition of his achievements and tireless dedication, Kagay said Dunbar has been recognized by prosecutors throughout the state with the award.

“Congratulations to Dan Dunbar, recipient of the KCDAA Lifetime Achievement Award,” Kagay said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.