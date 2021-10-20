WU business students pitch visions in hopes of funding ventures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bright young minds at Washburn University put their best foot forward in hopes to get a jump start to their business ventures.

Washburn University held its annual Pitch Competition Tuesday, where students present their best plans to win up to $25,000 in seed money. The judges Tuesday night chose from the final five, out of an original pool of 60-70 entries. Freshman Peyton Price took home top seed moneyy of $8,000 for Call Guard, a mask guard microphone headset company.

Washburn’s educators say this type of event gives their students the experience they can’t find in the classroom.

“This is an important part of what the kids do, because it’s something that we can’t teach in a textbook,” Associate Professor David Price said. “They have to get out there and put their plan together and then present in front of some tough judges. This is more what starting a business is really like.”

GO Topeka, with a shared interest to develop and retain young talent in the region, has sponsored the competition since its inception.

