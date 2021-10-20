Advertisement

WU business students pitch visions in hopes of funding ventures

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bright young minds at Washburn University put their best foot forward in hopes to get a jump start to their business ventures.

Washburn University held its annual Pitch Competition Tuesday, where students present their best plans to win up to $25,000 in seed money. The judges Tuesday night chose from the final five, out of an original pool of 60-70 entries. Freshman Peyton Price took home top seed moneyy of $8,000 for Call Guard, a mask guard microphone headset company.

Washburn’s educators say this type of event gives their students the experience they can’t find in the classroom.

“This is an important part of what the kids do, because it’s something that we can’t teach in a textbook,” Associate Professor David Price said. “They have to get out there and put their plan together and then present in front of some tough judges. This is more what starting a business is really like.”

GO Topeka, with a shared interest to develop and retain young talent in the region, has sponsored the competition since its inception.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Graybeal, 17, of Topeka died last week after losing control of a motorcycle he was riding...
Services set for teen who died in east Topeka motorcycle accident
(File)
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-70 in western Kansas
Curley Charles Anderson, Jr.
Shawnee Co. Jail investigating death of inmate
Nobody was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident at US-24 and Huxman Rd. Tuesday morning.
Crash involving semi closes US-24 near Huxman
Steven Dishner (left) and Daniel Arreola (right) were sentenced last week in Shawnee Co. Dist....
Sentences handed down in two major cases in Shawnee County District Court

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
The Topeka City Council holds its first discussion on uses of American Rescue Plan money on...
Topeka City Council continue talks on how to use American Rescue Plan dollars
Students throw out their best pitch
Friday night headliner announced for Country Stampede 2022
Weather Conditions push Country Stampede further into summer