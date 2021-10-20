Wednesday forecast: Feeling more like Fall the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - So far this week we’ve had temperatures typical of what we should get in late September but with a cold front pushing through this morning, the rest of the week will feel more like Fall.

This cold front will likely come through dry but will keep an eye on a low chance for rain to develop through sunrise. Most of the rain showers have been developing in Missouri.

The next chance for rain will be this weekend however there is uncertainty on specific details. One model has rain developing on Saturday and continuing through Sunday night while the other model has rain developing Saturday night and continuing through Monday. The compromise in the 8 day will be to mention a storm chance Saturday afternoon and keep Monday dry for now but know this is subject to change. There are indications that a few strong to severe storms are possible Sunday however one factor that would limit that threat would be the cloud cover and rain through the day but something to monitor and prepare for.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: A few clouds early, otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s in north-central KS with mid 60s to low 70s for most of northeast Kansas. Winds WNW 5-15, gusts around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW 5-10 mph. If winds diminish enough, north-central KS where it will be the coldest, may have patchy frost but think the winds will be strong enough to keep any frost from developing.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny (high clouds developing late in the afternoon). Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Another cool start early Friday morning before temperatures warm back up in the mid-upper 60s on Friday. There are indications some spots may be back in the 70s.

With a warm front moving through the area this weekend, this will be the focus for showers/storms with a continued warming trend. A cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring another round of storms next week and cooler temperatures for the 2nd half of the work week.

Keeping in mind this is likely to change but the long range model has Halloween dry with highs in the 50s and the evening hours dropping into the 40s.

Taking Action:

North-central Kansas has a very low but not 0% chance of patchy frost tonight. Keep an eye on the potential of an advisory being issued for a few counties if confidence increases on the potential.

This weekend is our next best chance for rain. While Saturday does have a rain chance, Sunday is the higher rain chance so this would be the day to think about a Plan B to stay inside. Keep checking back daily for updates.



