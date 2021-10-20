Advertisement

Updated report shows why more people are not vaccinated for COVID-19

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows more than 62% of eligible Kansans are fully vaccinated against COVID, but a new poll shows the top reasons some may be hesitating.

A team of analysts asked Kansans the reasons why they choose to not get vaccinated, with the top being a concern over side effects. The poll, created by QuoteWizard, discovered that 51% of Kansans choose to not get a COVID-19 vaccine for that reason.

Other data showed that:

  • 46% do not trust the COVID vaccines
  • 41% do not trust the government
  • 31% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe
  • 27% believe they do not need it

The report estimates do not equal 100%, because each respondent gave multiple reasons as to why they do not get vaccinated for COVID. The full report on QuoteWizard gives more details on each state and its demographics such as, age, gender, education and ethnicity.

