Topeka City Council continue talks on how to use American Rescue Plan dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council continued their discussion Tuesday on how the city can spend the money its receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Chief of Staff, Bill Cochran, said the city has been looking into adding funds to the co-responder program.

The program provides first responders with resources to help them deal with calls involving mental health.

Several members of the public suggested that the funds could help NOTO businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

The council says they want to hear more ideas from the public, as long as meet the rescue plan’s qualifications.

“Make sure that you understand so you don’t bring things that may not qualify and then frustrate yourself,” said Deputy Mayor, Mike Padilla. “Start off with that conversation with your council person and I think that will give us a much better feel once we have started to expend these funds.”

Anyone who would like to share their idea is encouraged to email city manager, Brent Trout or their district’s council-person.

