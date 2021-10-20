Advertisement

STATE CHAMPS! Wamego girls golf takes title by one stroke

Wamego girls golf wins state title by a single stroke
Wamego girls golf wins state title by a single stroke(Aaron McKee)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s girls golf team won the 4A state championship Tuesday, topping second-place Winfield by a single stroke (718/717).

The Red Raiders title-winning team is made up of juniors Ashten Pierson, Kirby McKee and Trista Hoobler, seniors Creighton Sanner and Bailey Thornton, and sophomore Sara Springer.

Here are the full results from Tuesday:

6A:

Team Champion: Blue Valley West (678)

Team Runner-Up: Washburn Rural (685)

Individual Champion: Julia Misemer,12, Blue Valley West (146)

Individual Runner-Up: Tess Roman, 12, Shawnee Mission East (150)

5A:

Team Champion: Kapaun Mt. Carmel (636)

Team Runner-Up: Hays (725)

Individual Champion: Kinslea Jones, 9, Maize (148)

Individual Runner-Up: Katherine Tilma, 12, Kapaun Mt. Carmel (151)

4A:

Team Champion: Wamego (717)

Team Runner-Up: Winfield (718)

Individual Champion: Hayden York, 11, Tonganoxie (162)

Individual Runner-Up: Kate Roeder, 12, Hayden (166)

3-2-1A:

Team Champion: St. Mary’s Colgan (705)

Team Runner-Up: Colby (724)

Individual Champion: Margaret Ulrich, 9, Wichita Collegiate (151)

Individual Runner-Up: Anna Starbuck ,10, Colby (158)

