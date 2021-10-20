Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nobody was seriously injured in a two vehicle accident at US-24 and Huxman Rd. Tuesday morning.
Crash involving semi closes US-24 near Huxman
FILE - Downtown Lawrence
Kansas home to 10 of America’s best small cities
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Country Stampede 2022 Introduction Video
Weather conditions push Country Stampede further into summer
Michael Carpenter, 26, of Topeka, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19, after police found various...
Topeka man behind bars after officers find meth, marijuana, other drugs in home

Latest News

FILE
Kansas legislators promise more redistricting town halls on the way
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Kansas politicians arguing over KDOL system woes before and during pandemic
Chris Mann of Lawrence is running for Kansas Attorney General as a Democrat
Former cop is first Dem. to enter Kansas Attorney General race
FILE
Judge: Kansas must pay $1.42M to voting rights attorneys