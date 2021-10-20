Advertisement

Sen. Moran: IRS proposal intrusion on Kansans’ lives

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Accounts at Kansas banks are already being closed due to a new proposal to allow the IRS more power to review individual bank accounts according to Senator Jerry Moran.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke during a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 19, about the proposal to expand the scope of the Internal Revenue Service, which would allow it unprecedented authority to review individuals’ financial accounts.

“The reaction by Kansans to this proposal is exactly the right one: this is a terrible intrusion in our lives, our families’ lives and our businesses,” said Sen. Moran. “A banker in Paola told me, ‘it’s not even law yet, and I’ve had customers closing their accounts.’ Kansans do not want the federal government to have more information and intrude upon their privacy. In addition, the cost of complying will mean our small financial institutions in Kansas will have the burden of more regulations forced upon them.”

Earlier in October, Moran spoke on the Senate floor to oppose the proposal and highlight how it will intrude on working Americans’ privacy.

In September, Moran co-sponsored the Tax Gap Reform and Internal Revenue Service Enforcement Act to protect taxpayers against the proposal.

