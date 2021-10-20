REMINDER! Start dialing those extra digits or your call won’t go through

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll need to include the area code when making most phone calls in Kansas or, starting Sunday, the call won’t go through.

Ten-digit dialing will be required for people living in the 785 and 620 area codes when they make local calls starting Oct. 24. People trying to make local calls using only seven digits will get a recording, stating the call cannot be completed as dialed.

The change sets the stage for an easier way for people in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Last July, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved using 988 to reach the hotline. However, it also means implementing a way for people calling local numbers with a ‘988′ prefix to avoid mistakenly calling the Lifeline. Communities in Kansas area codes 785 and 620, which cover the majority of the state, have such local numbers.

In total, 82 area codes in 36 states will make the ten-digit dialing change.

The FCC initiated a practice period in April, which allowed for both seven-digit and ten-digit dialing. Starting Sunday, the only exceptions to ten-digit local calling will be three-digit abbreviated numbers, such as 911. Callers still use 1 + the area code and telephone number for long distance calls.

The KCC and FCC remind people they may need to reprogram any services with automatic dialing equipment, such as life safety systems, medical monitoring devices, security systems and fire alarms, along with mobile phone contact lists and call forwarding settings.

The abbreviated 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will launch July 16, 2022. Until then, people should continue to use 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

