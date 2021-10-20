Puppy donated in memory of Meriden 17-year-old to start training one year after his death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A year to the day after the death of a Meriden 17-year-old, a puppy donated in his name to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will start his training.

New K9 puppy Harley was donated to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks in memory of Case Clare by his parents, John and Amber Clare of A-J Farms in Meriden.

Introductions were made by the KDWP for new K9 puppy, Harley, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, via Facebook.

The Department said Harley is 6-months-old and will attend the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement K9 Resource Program with his new handler on Feb. 2, 2022.

Harley will enter training exactly one year after the death of Clare, who passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2021. Clare’s obituary state’s his own dog, Drake, was one of his very best friends as he worked alongside his parents on the family farm.

