Manhattan nursery reports theft of catalytic converter

Riley County police were investigating the theft of a catalytic converter reported Tuesday by Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan.(KWCH)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan business has reported the theft of a catalytic converter, authorities said.

Blueville Nursery Inc. reported the theft around 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Anderson Avenue.

According to Riley County police, an unknown person cut off and stole the catalytic converter from a 2009 Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The estimated loss was listed at $700. 

Anyone with information on this incident may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

