Manhattan nursery reports theft of catalytic converter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan business has reported the theft of a catalytic converter, authorities said.

Blueville Nursery Inc. reported the theft around 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Anderson Avenue.

According to Riley County police, an unknown person cut off and stole the catalytic converter from a 2009 Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The estimated loss was listed at $700.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.