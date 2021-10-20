Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of two girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after his conviction on child sex crimes in Shawnee County District Court, authorities announced Wednesday.

The man, Shawn Micahel Puett, 25, had been charged with sexual abuse of two girls, who were 6 and 7 years old at the time, authorities said.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, law enforcement officers were notified Sept. 8, 2019, by girls’ mother that her live-in boyfriend -- identified as Puett-- had sexually assaulted her daughters the previous day.

Kagay said the subsequent investigation led to the arrest and charging of Puett in October 2019.

In a three-day jury trial earlier this year, Puett was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Puett was sentenced Wednesday to a term of life in prison.

Kagay said Puett will serve a minimum of 25 years before he is eligible to request parole.

Kagay commended Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson, Assistant Deputy District Attorney Andrew Holmes and the Topeka Police Department for their work on this case.

