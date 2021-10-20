One dead after train hits pedestrian south of Alma

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person is dead after a train hit a person west of K-99 near Alma on Wednesday evening.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are working the fatal crash west of K-99 and south of Alma.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers are assisting at the scene near K-99 and Burr Oak Rd.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS deputies will have more information available after the victim’s next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.