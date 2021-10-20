Advertisement

One dead after train hits pedestrian south of Alma

Law enforcement officials work the scene after a train struck a pedestrian on Wednesday...
Law enforcement officials work the scene after a train struck a pedestrian on Wednesday evening, Oct. 20, 2021.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person is dead after a train hit a person west of K-99 near Alma on Wednesday evening.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are working the fatal crash west of K-99 and south of Alma.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers are assisting at the scene near K-99 and Burr Oak Rd.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS deputies will have more information available after the victim’s next of kin are notified.

This is a developing story.

