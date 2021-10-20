Advertisement

K-thru-12 clusters hold steady, Great Bend schools shown as exposure locations

(KOLN)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID clusters in Kansas schools held fairly steady this week, according to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update.

Wednesday’s report shows 60 clusters in K-thru-12 schools this week, accounting for 569 cases. That’s one more than the 59 clusters reported in long-term care facilities.

The school-based cluster numbers if up from 56 last week, but down from a high of 79 in late September.

KDHE shows Great Bend as one trouble spot. Their high school, middle school, and two of their district’s five elementary schools (Jefferson and Lincoln) are listed as exposure locations. Exposure locations are places with five or more cases in the past 14 days.

In Northeast Kansas, KDHE shows exposure locations at M and M Sweet Home Daycare in Emporia, and two retirement facilities: Advena living on 10th in Topeka, and Heritage Gardens in Oskaloosa.

Overall, KDHE showed 203 clusters this week, compared to 198 last week and 217 the week before.

KHDE’s Wednesday dashboard update reported 2121 new COVID cases since Monday. However, trend lines show daily new cases and adult COVID-related hospitalizations going down since spiking in early September.

