Emporia Salvation Army to distribute food boxes Wednesday afternoon

Free food will be distributed starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army's annex, 209 W. Fourth in Emporia.
Free food will be distributed starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s annex, 209 W. Fourth in Emporia.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be distributed Wednesday after by the Salvation Army of Emporia.

KVOE Radio says the agency will distribute government commodity food boxes from 1 p.m. to 2;30 p.m. while supplies last at the Salvation Army’s annex, 209 W. Fourth in Emporia.

A drive-through format will be used for the distribution, with vehicles lining up facing east in front of the annex.

No proof of income is required. However, those receiving the boxes must show photo identification and provide their family name, the number of people in the household and a Lyon County address.

People picking up food boxes for anyone outside their immediate household must fill out a 2021 proxy form before getting in line.

Call the Salvation Army at 620-342-3093 for more information.

