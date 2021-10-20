Advertisement

COVID-19 Task Force discusses paths to vaccine equity

(WBAY)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s COVID-19 Equity Task Force heard Wednesday how vaccination rates lagging for Black Kansans.

The latest data shows that nearly 49 percent of white Kansans are vaccinated with at least one dose, while only 41 percent of Black Kansans have at least one shot. The rates are actually higher among the Asian and Latino communities. Those trends continue in youth vaccinations, though the gaps are much smaller.

The Task Force’s main focus is on shrinking those gaps with efforts to build community trust through outreach efforts, providing assistance to make and reach appointments, and making verified information easily accessible.

“If we can craft messages to address the hesitancy, to address the mistrust of health care, to address why you don’t want to get vaccinated and why it’s important,” Task Force member Nicole Garner said, “I think there’s a way to craft it to acknowledge a person’s a hesitancy, or the fact that I’m going to Black Twitter and other places and not to credible sources.”

You can watch the full meeting on Governor Kelly’s YouTube channel.

