Cair Paravel QB leads country in TD passes, credits strong receiving corps

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cair Paravel’s opposing defenses are used to seeing a killer combo: senior quarterback Carter Brian to 6′6″ tight end Noah Hastert.

“If you got a guy that’s 6′6″, and probably nine-foot with his wingspan, it’s pretty easy,” Brian said. “You can just throw the ball up there.”

Brian leads the nation in touchdown passes for 8-man football through seven games with 32. Fifteen of those have landed in the hands of Hastert.

“He throws dots every time,” Hastert said. “I never have to worry if he’s going to throw it short, throw it long, he’s going to throw it right wherever I am.”

The Lions QB is also competing 70% of his passes (77/110) — and hasn’t thrown a single interception.

“I think the thing that sets us apart from other teams is just that we’re all super closer, super competitive,” Brian said. “We want to play as a team. We’re not selfish. It’s everything for the team.”

That formula has paid off.

After going 5-5 in 2020, the Lions are off to a 7-0 start.

“We’re happy, we’re not satisfied,” Brian said. “We’ll only be satisfied if we go undefeated. That’s the end goal, and I think it’s very possible.”

“We gotta keep winning, we gotta stay focused, one week at a time,” Hastert said. “We know that we can do it.”

Cair Paravel returns to action on the road Friday against 0-6 Wichita Life Prep.

